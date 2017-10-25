Moeen Ali: Worcestershire's England all-rounder signs new contract with Pears until 2022

Breaking news

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has signed a new five-year contract with newly-promoted Worcestershire.

Moeen joined Worcestershire from Warwickshire in 2007 and will continue his career at New Road until 2022.

"To commit my future and probably the rest of my career to Worcestershire is a fantastic feeling," he said.

The 30-year-old has played 129 times in all formats for England since his debut in 2014, scoring five centuries and taking 128 wickets in 44 Tests.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired