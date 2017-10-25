Moeen Ali: Worcestershire's England all-rounder signs new contract with Pears until 2022

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has signed a new five-year contract with newly-promoted Worcestershire.

Moeen joined Worcestershire from Warwickshire in 2007 and will continue his career at New Road until 2022.

"To commit my future and probably the rest of my career to Worcestershire is a fantastic feeling," he said.

The 30-year-old has played 129 times in all formats for England since his debut in 2014, scoring five centuries and taking 128 wickets in 44 Tests.

More to follow.