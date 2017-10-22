Women's Ashes: Alex Blackwell stars as Australia beat England in opening ODI

Australia won the Ashes in 2015 but England claimed victory in their last series down under in 2013-14

Women's Ashes: First one-day international, Brisbane (Allan Border Field) England 228-9 (50 overs): Winfield 48, Sciver 36, Gardner 3-47 Australia 231-8 (49.1 overs): Blackwell 67*, Villani 38, Hartley 2-40 Australia won by two wickets Scorecard

Australia began their Women's Ashes defence with a tight two-wicket victory over England in the first one-day international in Brisbane.

Lauren Winfield (48) top-scored for England as they made 228-8, with off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner taking 3-47.

Alex Blackwell (67 not out) anchored Australia's response but the home side slipped to 181-6 with seven overs left.

However, Gardner (27) struck two sixes in an important cameo as Australia won with five balls remaining.

In the multi-format series, teams earn two points for a win in all limited-overs games, with four points for a win in the Test.

The second ODI begins on Thursday at Coffs Harbour (04:40 BST).

