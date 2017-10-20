Chris Liddle: Gloucestershire seamer extends contract for 2018

Chris Liddle took 18 wickets in six One-Day Cup matches in 2017, at an average of 15.11

Gloucestershire seamer Chris Liddle has signed a one-year extension to his contract for the 2018 season.

The 33-year-old, who has been with the county for two years, featured across all three formats of the game in 2017.

The former Leicestershire man has taken 44 wickets in 31 first-class matches so far in his career.

"Chris put together good performances in all formats, especially in the One-Day Cup," head coach Richard Dawson told Gloucestershire's club website.