Mitchell Marsh: Australia all-rounder joins Surrey as overseas player

Mitchell Marsh
Mitchell Marsh has won the Big Bash League, Australia's domestic T20 competition, three times with Perth Scorchers

Surrey have signed Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as their overseas player for 2018.

The 26-year-old will be available to play in all forms of the game, international commitments permitting.

Marsh, the son of former Australia opener Geoff, has played 21 Tests, 48 one-day internationals and nine T20s since making his debut in 2011.

"The opportunity to challenge myself in English conditions is something I can't wait for," he told the club website.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart described Marsh as a "highly talented, exciting and motivated" all-rounder.

"His all-round abilities and experience will add great balance and depth to our squad," he added.

Marsh's elder brother Shaun is also an international cricketer and had a spell in county cricket with Yorkshire this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired