Mitchell Marsh: Australia all-rounder joins Surrey as overseas player

Mitchell Marsh has won the Big Bash League, Australia's domestic T20 competition, three times with Perth Scorchers

Surrey have signed Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as their overseas player for 2018.

The 26-year-old will be available to play in all forms of the game, international commitments permitting.

Marsh, the son of former Australia opener Geoff, has played 21 Tests, 48 one-day internationals and nine T20s since making his debut in 2011.

"The opportunity to challenge myself in English conditions is something I can't wait for," he told the club website.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart described Marsh as a "highly talented, exciting and motivated" all-rounder.

"His all-round abilities and experience will add great balance and depth to our squad," he added.

Marsh's elder brother Shaun is also an international cricketer and had a spell in county cricket with Yorkshire this summer.