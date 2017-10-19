Matt Coles: Essex sign Kent all-rounder on two-year contract

Matt Coles
Matt Coles averages 22.61 with the ball in List A matches

County Champions Essex have signed Kent all-rounder Matt Coles on a contract until the end of the 2019 season.

Coles started his career at Kent, before rejoining the club in 2015 after an 18-month spell with Hampshire.

The 27-year-old has taken 334 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 29.25 and a further 202 dismissals in limited-overs matches.

He averages 20.17 with the bat in the four-day format, with one century and 12 fifties to his name.

