BBC Sport - Women's Ashes: Heather Knight did not expect 'four days of solid rain' in Australia

Knight frustrated as warm-ups washed out

Captain Heather Knight says the disruption to England's Women's Ashes preparation has been "frustrating", after their first two warm-up games were washed out by rain.

England, who are the top team in the International Cricket Council's rankings, will try to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on 22 October.

You can follow the Women's Ashes on the BBC, with commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra on all games, and live text commentary on the Test and T20 internationals.

