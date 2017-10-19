BBC Sport - Women's Ashes: Heather Knight did not expect 'four days of solid rain' in Australia
Knight frustrated as warm-ups washed out
Captain Heather Knight says the disruption to England's Women's Ashes preparation has been "frustrating", after their first two warm-up games were washed out by rain.
England, who are the top team in the International Cricket Council's rankings, will try to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on 22 October.
