England head coach Mark Robinson says he 'doesn't care' about his side being the favourites heading into the Ashes against Australia.

England, who are the top team in the International Cricket Council's rankings, will try to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on 22 October.

You can follow the Women's Ashes on the BBC, with commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra on all games, and live text commentary on the Test and T20 internationals.

