Steven Mullaney: Nottinghamshire all-rounder agrees new contract

Steven Mullaney scored 173 runs and took eight wickets as Notts won the T20 Blast in 2017

All-rounder Steven Mullaney has signed a four-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

The 30-year-old joined prior to the 2010 season and has become a crucial figure across all three formats.

Mullaney played a key role last season, scoring 1,171 runs and taking 41 wickets as Notts won the One-Day Cup, the T20 Blast and were promoted from Division Two of the Championship.

"It's fantastic to sign until 2021. I feel my best is set to come," he said.

Mullaney was Nottinghamshire's County Championship Player of the Year in 2017, having scored 620 runs and taken 25 wickets from 11 matches.

He said: "The club took a bit of a punt on me at the end of the 2009 season, initially asking me to join to improve their white-ball cricket, but hopefully I have repaid the faith shown in me over the last eight seasons."

Director of cricket Mick Newell added: "In county cricket, Steven has become one of the most valuable players in the country, no doubt about that. His progress since he came here has been fantastic and he deserves a long-term deal."