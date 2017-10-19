Glamorgan: Michael Hogan 'honoured' by captaincy role

Michael Hogan played for Hobart Hurricanes before joining Glamorgan in 2013

Fast bowler Michael Hogan says it is an honour to become Glamorgan's county championship captain.

Hogan and batsman Colin Ingram will share Glamorgan's captaincy responsibilities for the 2018 season.

Hogan will continue to captain the side for four day matches while Ingram will have the captaincy duties in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast competitions.

The Australian fast bowler took 50 first class wickets last season and helped Glamorgan to the T20 finals day.

"It was an honour to have the interim captaincy last season but to be told by Hugh Morris [Chief Executive] and Robert Croft [coach] that I'd be captain for the full season it was a huge honour," Hogan told BBC Sport Wales.

Hogan admits leading a side has been a big learning curve for him.

"Managing different personalities has always been a tricky sort of one for me," he explained.

"I think I'm quite blunt, black and white, some people don't really respond to that, it's trying to manage different characters."

Glamorgan finished last season in seventh position in the second division and Hogan says that a lot of hard work will be going on in the next few months to ensure a better campaign.

The first target is to secure next season's overseas player.

"We've had a few discussions and we're pretty close to signing our overseas player - that announcement won't be far way," he said.

"It should be in the next month or so, and there are a few other irons in the fire that might be released shortly as well."

Ingram takes over the captaincy in the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast competitions from the retiring Jacques Rudolph.