Imam-ul-Haq: Pakistan great Inzamam's nephew hits debut 100 against Sri Lanka

Saleem Elahi is the only other Pakistani to hit a debut hundred, also against Sri Lanka at Gujranwala in 1995

Third one-day international, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka 208 (48.2 overs): Tharanga 61, Hasan 5-34 Pakistan 209-3 (42.3 overs): Imam 100 Pakistan won by seven wickets Scorecard

Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, hit a century on his international debut as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, seamer Hasan Ali (5-34) became the quickest Pakistan bowler to reach 50 one-day international wickets.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 with 10 balls to spare in their innings.

Imam, 21, hit two sixes and five fours, but fell for 100 just before his side reached their target to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

The left-handed opener is the second batsman from his country and 13th overall to hit a century on his ODI debut.

His uncle - a former Pakistan captain and now the team's chief selector - is their leading run-scorer in one-day internationals.

Imam had a scare on 89, having been given out caught behind but it was found the ball had touched the ground before reaching wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella's gloves.

After reaching three figures, Imam was caught by Dickwella for exactly 100, by which time the hosts were on the verge of victory.