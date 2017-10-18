AB de Villiers hits 176 as South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 104 runs

De Villiers' previous highest ODI score was 162 not out

Second one-day international, Paarl: South Africa 353-6 (50 overs): De Villiers 176, Amla 85, Rubel 4-62 Bangladesh 249 (47.5 overs: Kayes 68, Mushfiqur 60, Phehlukwayo 4-40, Tahir 3-50 South Africa won by 104 runs Scorecard

AB de Villiers hit his highest one-day international score, smashing 176 from 104 deliveries as South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs in Paarl.

The 33-year-old, who had not batted in international cricket since June and stepped down as ODI captain in August, hit 15 fours and seven sixes.

Hashim Amla's 85 helped the Proteas post 353-6 from their 50 overs.

Despite fifties by Imrul Kayes (68) and Mushfiqur Rahim (60), the Tigers were routed for 249 with 13 balls to spare.

South Africa now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes in East London on Sunday.

Coming in after 18 overs, De Villiers' 25th ODI century surpassed his 162 not out against West Indies at the 2015 World Cup.

After he took 34 deliveries to pass 50, and 34 more to reach three figures, De Villiers accelerated and a double hundred looked on the cards until he was caught at deep square leg with 14 balls of the innings remaining.