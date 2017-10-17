Rob Keogh: Northamptonshire all-rounder signs contract extension

Rob Keogh helped Northamptonshire win the T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016

Northamptonshire all-rounder Rob Keogh has signed a new deal to stay with the club until the end of the 2019 season.

Keogh has scored almost 4,000 runs in 139 games for Northants in all formats, having made his professional debut with the county in 2010.

The 25-year-old off-spinner has also taken 73 wickets, averaging 39.89 with the ball in first-class matches.

"Rob's a modern, three-dimensional cricketer, able to contribute in all formats," head coach David Ripley said.

"He's played a lot of cricket already at 25, but I feel there is even more for us to tap into over the next two years and beyond."