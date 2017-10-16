Jamie Porter: Injured Essex seamer pulls out of England Lions squad

Jamie Porter toook 75 wickets at an average of 16.82 to help Essex win the County Championship

Essex seam bowler Jamie Porter has withdrawn from the England Lions tour to Australia because of a stress fracture in his lower back.

Porter was the leading wicket-taker in County Championship Division One this season with 75 victims.

The 24-year-old could return for the Lions' trip to the West Indies, which starts in January.

Worcestershire seam bowler Josh Tongue, 19, has been called up to replace Porter in the Australia tour squad.

And Porter will instead take his place in the England and Wales Cricket Board's Pace Programme, which starts on 30 October, as he attempts to rebuild fitness.

"We have agreed with him and with Essex that this new approach is the best option," England selector James Whittaker said.

"Spending the first half of the winter on the Pace Programme will allow him to take a break from competitive cricket after two excellent and demanding seasons for Essex, allowing the injury to recover, and for a focus on his rehabilitation."