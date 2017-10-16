Ben Cox: Worcestershire wicketkeeper agrees new contract until 2021

Ben Cox (left) was named in the Professional Cricketers' Association team of 2017, based on his statistics throughout the season

Wicketkeeper Ben Cox has signed a new four-year contract with Division Two champions Worcestershire.

The 25-year-old's existing deal at New Road still had three years to run but he has agreed improved terms until the end of the 2021 season.

Cox is the 11th player to sign a new contract with the promoted county in 2017.

"It's a statement of intent from the club that they want all the players now signing long-term contracts," Cox said.

Cox, who was still at school when he made his Worcestershire debut against Somerset as a 17-year-old in 2009, scored 675 runs in the County Championship last season, including a career-best 124 against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

He also claimed 43 dismissals behind the stumps, second only to Nottinghamshire's Chris Read.

With Australian fast bowler Steve Magoffin returning to New Road in 2018, Cox joins players such as captain Joe Leach, seamers Ed Barnard and Josh Tongue, plus batsmen Brett D'Oliveira and Tom Fell in agreeing new deals.

"We want to keep the group of players together we've got now, add to that and strengthen, which we have with Steve Magoffin already," Cox said.

"Hopefully we can add more and start making inroads in Division One."