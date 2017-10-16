Paul Nixon: Leicestershire appoint ex-wicketkeeper as head coach

Paul Nixon helped Leicestershire win their third domestic Twenty20 title in 2011, his final year as a professional

Leicestershire have named former Foxes and England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old has replaced Pierre de Bruyn, who left the county in September after one year in the role.

Nixon, who won the County Championship twice as a Leicestershire player, appeared in 19 one-day internationals and one T20 game for England.

"I know that I can make a positive impact in my new role and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"The club has always been close to my heart and I have lived in the city of Leicester for 30 years, so I know how much it means to everyone here," added Nixon, who has twice won the Caribbean Premier League as coach of Jamaica Tallawahs.

Leicestershire finished bottom of County Championship Division Two in 2017, failing to win any of their 14 matches.

Chief executive Wasim Khan said Nixon had been chosen from a competitive field of 20 "high-calibre individuals", telling BBC Radio Leicester: "Paul was the outstanding candidate.

"The time's right for Paul to return to the club. He's had success in the Caribbean Premier League and his standing as a coach is improving all of the time.

"It's wonderful news for everyone associated with Leicestershire County Cricket Club that Paul's agreed to come back."