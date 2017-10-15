The Ashes: England should expect 'war' - David Warner

David Warner was the leading run-scorer (523) in the 2013-14 Ashes series, which Australia won 5-0

Australia batsman David Warner has warned England to expect 'war' in the Ashes next month.

Vice captain Warner, 30, said how he will try to make himself 'hate' the tourists for extra motivation.

He said he did not regret claiming England had 'scared eyes' during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in 2013.

"As soon as you step on that line it's war," he said of the five-Test series, which starts in Brisbane on 23 November.

"You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition's eyes and try and work out 'how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?'

"You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you're out there. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us onto the ground."

Warner said the battle would begin in earnest on day one of the first encounter at the Gabba.

"Four years ago, during that first test I made some statements in the media and at the time I thought it was a great thing to come out and speak what I said," he told ABC Grandstand, in reference to his comments during the last Ashes held in Australia, which the hosts won 5-0.

"I have no regrets about that and I think that could have played a little bit of a role in the back of their minds.

"At the moment I'm not going to put any vibes out there or get into a verbal stoush... but come day one when we walk out there, there will definitely be some words exchanged.

"I think the subtle approach these days is how it is and how it goes."