Sri Lanka to make final decision on playing in Pakistan on Monday

Police in Pakistan before a World XI practice session
Pakistan hosted three T20s against a World XI under a heavy police presence in September

Sri Lanka will decide on Monday whether to go ahead with plans to play in Pakistan for the first time since their bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009.

Teams stopped visiting Pakistan after the attack, when gunmen killed six policemen and two civilians and injured several Sri Lanka players and coaches.

Sri Lanka Cricket's president said "in principal" there was still "agreement" over the 29 October Twenty20 fixture.

But he added: "Players have requested we consider the security situation."

Thilanga Sumathipala told BBC Sinhala: "We have sought further clarification with regard to the security situation and will take the final decision on Monday.

"If we decide to go ahead with the tour on Monday, we will certainly send a Sri Lankan team to Lahore."

The match is due to be the last of a tour that began on 28 September. The other games have been taking place in the United Arab Emirates, where Pakistan have played almost all their 'home' internationals since the 2009 attack.

In 2015, Zimbabwe played three ODIs and two T20s in a series that was marred by a suicide bombing outside the Lahore stadium.

Earlier in September, Pakistan hosted three T20s against a World XI under a heavy police presence.

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who was part of the Word XI squad, said the team was given "head of state" protection.

