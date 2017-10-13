Tom Moores: Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper signs new contract

Tom Moores
Tom Moores is an England Under-19 international

Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores has signed a new contract which will see him stay at the Trent Bridge club until the end of the 2019 season.

Moores, son of Notts and ex-England coach Peter, played every match as the Outlaws won the T20 Blast for the first time last season.

Notts were also promoted from Division Two of the County Championship and won the One-Day Cup.

"Being involved in the T20 Blast was the highlight of my career," he said.

"It's a great time to be a Notts player. Next year, I want to do what I did in the T20 more consistently across all three formats and compete for a place on all fronts."

Director of cricket Mick Newell added: "With Chris Read moving on, there are going to be more opportunities for wicketkeepers.

"We think it's important to show some faith in Tom and give him the confidence of a two-year contract going into Division One cricket next year."

