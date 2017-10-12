Alex Hepburn: Worcestershire all-rounder signs one-year contract

Alex Hepburn is yet to make a first-class appearance for Worcestershire

Worcestershire all-rounder Alex Hepburn has signed a new one-year contract with the Division Two champions.

The Australia-born player finished as leading run-scorer and top wicket-taker for the club's second team in three and four-day cricket last season.

He broke into the Worcestershire side for the final five T20 Blast matches, with figures of 5-24 against Notts - the county's best in T20 cricket.

Hepburn, 21, said: "It is nice to get rewarded for a good season."

Director of cricket Steve Rhodes added: "If you ask the question 'is Alex progressing' then the answer would be 'yes' because he's put on the table some good performances in the second team this year.

"Added to that he came into the first team and got a five-wicket haul in the T20. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity to carry on his career."