Chris Jordan: Sussex all-rounder signs new contract until 2019

Chris Jordan has played seven T20 internationals for England so far in 2017

England international Chris Jordan has extended his contract at Sussex, and will remain at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old all-rounder was Sussex's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast last season, with 16.

Jordan has scored 1,765 runs and taken 230 wickets across all three formats since his debut for Sussex in 2013.

"He is becoming a key, senior figure in the squad," Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield said.

Jordan has played eight Tests, 31 one-day internationals and 26 T20s for England since making his international debut in September 2013.