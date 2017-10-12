Chris Jordan: Sussex all-rounder signs new contract until 2019

Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan has played seven T20 internationals for England so far in 2017

England international Chris Jordan has extended his contract at Sussex, and will remain at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old all-rounder was Sussex's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast last season, with 16.

Jordan has scored 1,765 runs and taken 230 wickets across all three formats since his debut for Sussex in 2013.

"He is becoming a key, senior figure in the squad," Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield said.

Jordan has played eight Tests, 31 one-day internationals and 26 T20s for England since making his international debut in September 2013.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired