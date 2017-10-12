Ben Stokes: England all-rounder will give 'full explanation' after arrest

Stokes was arrested on a night out after England's win over West Indies in the third one-day international

England cricketer Ben Stokes will give a full explanation when the time is right after his arrest, says his agent.

The all-rounder, 26, was arrested on 26 September on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident near a Bristol nightclub.

"Ben will make public his full explanation and evidence when the time is right," said Neil Fairbrother.

"On legal advice, that is not possible whilst the investigation continues and no charges have been brought forward."

Stokes was released without charge but remains under investigation after claims of an early-hours brawl.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that he will not travel to Australia on 28 October with the rest of the Ashes squad "at this stage".

Former Lancashire and England batsman Fairbrother said Stokes does not wish to prejudice the legal process.

On Wednesday, it was announced Stokes had lost his sponsorship with sportswear brand New Balance, which was worth a reported £200,000 a year.

Fairbrother said the player has his "total support and backing" after explaining the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol.

"I am aware that he has fully cooperated with the police inquiry and voluntarily provided a detailed statement on the same day as the incident. He will continue to assist the police in any way he can," he added.

"He is also concerned about the impact the widespread publicity has on everyone involved including the ECB, his team-mates and the game of cricket itself, which he loves."

