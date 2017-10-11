Ben Stokes: England all-rounder apologises to Katie Price over video

All-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on a night out that followed England's victory over West Indies in the third one-day international

Ben Stokes has apologised to Katie Price and her son Harvey for a video that appeared to show the England all-rounder imitating a TV appearance made by the disabled youngster.

TV personality Price had said Stokes' behaviour was "disgusting".

The video emerged after Stokes was arrested following an incident near a Bristol nightclub in September.

"I foolishly attempted to copy the clip after I saw it a few times," Stokes, 26, tweeted on Wednesday.

"I should never have done this and I am so sorry," added the Test vice-captain.

"It was absolutely not my intention to offend Harvey, Katie or anybody else. I have written to both Harvey and Katie to say sorry and prior to this offered to meet in person at the end of last month with a view to also getting behind their petition about online bullying. I do hope I can put this right."

The England and Wales Cricket Board has said Stokes will not travel to Australia on 28 October with the rest of the Ashes squad "at this stage".