County Championship: ECB to consider Middlesex points deduction appeal

Middlesex's match at The Oval was abandoned on 31 August when a crossbow bolt was fired into the ground

Middlesex's appeal over their two-point deduction, which effectively resulted in their relegation, will be considered by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The punishment came for a slow over-rate during August's Division One match at Surrey, which was abandoned when a crossbow bolt was fired into The Oval.

The appeal has been put to the chairman of the ECB's discipline commission, who is considering their response.

A decision on the matter could be made next week.

Middlesex were relegated from the top tier by one point after losing their final match of the season to Somerset, who leapfrogged the 2016 champions with victory at Taunton to seal their own survival.

The crossbow incident at The Oval meant Middlesex were denied the chance to improve their over-rate in the remainder of the final session.

After the points deduction was announced on 9 September, Middlesex chief executive Richard Goatley said there was "no scope" for an appeal, despite the fact he was "extremely disappointed" by the decision.

A day after their relegation, managing director of cricket Angus Fraser told BBC Radio London they would raise the circumstances of the deduction with the ECB.