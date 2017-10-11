Luke Wells: Sussex batsman extends contract until 2019

Luke Wells scored four centuries and four half-centuries in the County Championship in 2017

Sussex batsman Luke Wells has extended his contract with the club, and will now remain at Hove until the end of the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old left-hander was the top scorer in Division Two of the County Championship last season, with 1,292 runs at an average of 64.60.

"We have a lot of work to do over the next two years and beyond to get back to winning ways," he said.

"I'm hoping to continue leading from the front as a senior player."

Eastbourne-born Wells, the son of former Sussex captain Alan Wells, has scored 6,489 runs in 107 first-class appearances for the club since making his debut in 2010.