Luke Wells: Sussex batsman extends contract until 2019
- From the section Cricket
Sussex batsman Luke Wells has extended his contract with the club, and will now remain at Hove until the end of the 2019 season.
The 26-year-old left-hander was the top scorer in Division Two of the County Championship last season, with 1,292 runs at an average of 64.60.
"We have a lot of work to do over the next two years and beyond to get back to winning ways," he said.
"I'm hoping to continue leading from the front as a senior player."
Eastbourne-born Wells, the son of former Sussex captain Alan Wells, has scored 6,489 runs in 107 first-class appearances for the club since making his debut in 2010.