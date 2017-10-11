Luke Wood: Nottinghamshire bowler extends contract until 2019

Luke Wood made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2014

Bowler Luke Wood has signed a contact extension with Nottinghamshire to keep him at Trent Bridge until 2019.

The 22-year-old took 18 wickets in six first-class matches last season, with match figures of 8-83 at Northants.

The Nottinghamshire-born bowler said: "It was nice to get the opportunity at the end of the season.

"Peter Moores and the coaching team have helped me evolve my game massively over the last 12 months, so I'm looking forward to making more improvements."

The left-arm swing bowler from Worksop is a product of the club's academy and was part of the squad which won the T20 Blast in September.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Luke's had a strong end to the 2017 season, particularly in four-day cricket, bowling very well when he got opportunities to play at Northants and Sussex.

"We know he's a good all-round cricketer with the bat, as well as with the ball, after he burst onto the scene brilliantly in 2015.

"He's had his injury problems since then, but we've got a lot of confidence that Luke can come through and play in all formats."