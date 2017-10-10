Pakistan v Sri Lanka: Tourists win second Test by 68 runs to take series 2-0

Dilruwan Perera finished the two-Test series with 12 wickets at 25.66

Second Test, Dubai, day five: Sri Lanka 482 (Karunaratne 196) & 96 (Wahab 4-41) Pakistan 262 & 248 (Shafiq 112, D Perera 5-98) Sri Lanka won by 68 runs; won series 2-0 Scorecard

Sri Lanka won the second Test in Dubai by 68 runs to condemn Pakistan to a first "home" series defeat in the United Arab Emirates.

Chasing 317 for victory after bowling Sri Lanka out for 96 in their second innings in the day-night match, Pakistan were well placed at 222-5.

But they collapsed to 248 all out as off-spinner Dilruwan Perera took 5-98.

Asad Shafiq made 112, adding 173 for the sixth wicket with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored 68.

Sri Lanka won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by 21 runs.

The sides now play a five-match one-day series starting on Friday, before contesting three Twenty20s, the last of which will take place in Lahore, subject to security.

Pakistan have not played a Test series on home soil since gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, killing six policemen and two civilians and injuring several Sri Lanka players and coaches.

The majority of their "home" Tests since then have been played in the UAE.