Women's Ashes: Lauren Cheatle & Tahlia McGrath in Australia squad

Lauren Cheatle is among six uncapped Test players in the squad, along with Tahlia McGrath, Belinda Vakarewa, Beth Mooney, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner

Uncapped pair Lauren Cheatle and Tahlia McGrath have recovered from injury and have been named in Australia's 15-strong squad for the Women's Ashes.

Cheatle, out for six months with a shoulder injury, is fit enough to face England in the multi-format series.

McGrath played her first match in eight months on October 6 after suffering a stress fracture in pre-season.

Ashleigh Gardner, Belinda Vakarewa, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Beth Mooney are the other uncapped squad members.

Former captain Meg Lanning is missing with a shoulder surgery that will rule her out for up to eight months so the side will be led by 30-year-old batsman Rachael Haynes.

National selector Shawn Flegler said: "This was a really tough selection process for the panel with some talented players missing out, but we're confident we have selected a balanced side that has the potential to beat England and retain the Ashes.

"This series presents a golden opportunity for the team to reinstate themselves as the number one-ranked side in the world."

Heather Knight's England will look to regain the Ashes in the multi-format series that begins on 22 October with a one-day international in Brisbane.

Points are awarded across three one-day internationals, one Test and three Twenty20s.

Australia's Ashes squad: Kristen Beams (VIC), Alex Blackwell (NSW), Nicole Bolton (WA), Lauren Cheatle (NSW), Ashleigh Gardner (SA), Rachael Haynes (NSW), Alyssa Healy (NSW), Jess Jonassen (QLD), Tahlia McGrath (SA), Beth Mooney (QLD), Ellyse Perry (NSW), Megan Schutt (SA), Belinda Vakarewa (NSW), Elyse Villani (WA), Amanda-Jade Wellington (SA).