Matt Milnes: Nottinghamshire seam bowler signs one-year contract

Matt Milnes has played two first-class games for Durham University

Nottinghamshire paceman Matt Milnes has signed a one-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old was given a three-month contract in June, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Milnes, who was born in Nottingham and came through the academy, said: "It's a very hard first team to break into, but that's the aim.

"I haven't quite made the cut after being in first-team squads, but it's given me a taste for it and it's been great to learn from the senior lads."

Director of cricket Mick Newell added: "Matt's been with us all year, part-time at first, and we've known about him for quite a long time.

"He's probably been the stand-out pace bowler in the second team, so we feel he fully deserves the opportunity to become a full-time professional."