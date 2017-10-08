Kagiso Rabada stars as South Africa thrash Bangladesh to win series 2-0

Rabada (second left) took 10 wickets in the match to help South Africa to victory

Second Test, day three, Bloemfontein South Africa: 573-4: Markram 143, Du Plessis 135*, Amla 132*, Elgar 113 Bangladesh 147 & 172: Mahmudullah 43, Rabada 5-30 South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs; win series 2-0 Scorecard

South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs inside three days to win the second Test in Bloemfontein and complete a series victory.

Four players second centuries in the first innings for the Proteas before they declared on 573-4.

The hosts then bowled Bangladesh out for 147 and 172 to complete an easy win.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of South Africa's bowlers as he took 10 wickets in the match for just 63 runs.

The victory completed a comprehensive series win for South Africa in the two-Test contest after they had won the opener by 333 runs.