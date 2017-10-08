Scotland lose to fall behind Papua New Guinea in World Cricket League

Matthew Cross fell just short of a century in Port Moresby

ICC World Cricket League Championship (Port Moresby) Scotland 203 (49.2 overs): Cross 91, Dai 2-19 Papua New Guinea 204-5 (48 overs): Dai 63, Vala 49, Evans 2-42 Papua New Guinea won by five wickets Scorecard; Standings

Scotland slipped back to third in the World Cricket League Championship following a five-wicket defeat in Papua New Guinea.

The Scots failed to see out their 50 overs, being bowled out for 203 - Matthew Cross (91) the only batsman to pass 22.

Papua New Guinea lost two wickets in four balls to fall to 44-2 but skipper Assad Vala (49) settled their nerves.

An unbeaten 63 from Mahuru Dai sealed the victory.

It means the Netherlands, with three matches left to play, lead the table on 18 points - two ahead of Papua New Guinea.

A point separates PNG, who are coached by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, and Scotland with both having two matches left.

The top four will qualify for next year's World Cup qualifier and Hong Kong are currently fourth, three points behind Scotland but with two matches in hand, while Kenya - with three to play - are five points off the Scots.