Paul Collingwood: Durham captain signs new one-year contract

Paul Collingwood made his first-class debut for Durham in 1996

Durham captain Paul Collingwood has signed a new contract until the end of the 2018 season, his 22nd campaign with the county.

The 41-year-old ex-England all-rounder, scored 1,087 Championship runs and 1,657 in total in 2017.

He was named player of the year, players' player of the year and batsman of the year at the 2017 Durham Players Awards ceremony on Thursday.

"I am so proud to still be playing for my home county," Collingwood said.

"I've proven this season that I still have a lot to offer and I feel my role at Durham is still important in helping develop the next generation of Durham cricketers."

Chairman Ian Botham added: "To keep a player of Paul's experience and ability at the club is a massive bonus as we continue to strive for promotion back to the top division.

"Paul epitomises the values of Durham CCC, both on and off the field, as well as still being a fine player who leads from the front in the role of club captain."