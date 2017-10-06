Scotland beat Papua New Guinea as Calum MacLeod hits 154

Calum MacLeod top scored for Scotland against Papua New Guinea

Calum MacLeod notched 154 runs as Scotland beat Papua New Guinea at Amini Park in the World Cricket League Championship.

Captain Kyle Coetzer posted 46 as the Scots, who batted first, amassed 278 for nine.

Michael Leask took two wickets as PNG fell short on 177.

Scotland's 101-run win moves them into second, with the top four sides progressing to next year's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The Netherlands, with four to play, lead the Scots by a point with Papua New Guinea two points off the leaders. PNG and Scotland both have three matches left.

Coetzer's side had drawn with Papua New Guinea in their four-day Intercontinental Cup match earlier this week.

And the sides will meet again in their next World Cricket League encounter on Sunday, again at Amini Park in Port Moresby, PNG.

After winning the toss, Scotland set about building their strong total with Richie Berrington (54) adding to the good work of Coetzer and MacLeod.

However, Matt Cross, George Munsey, Leask, Con de Lange, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans and Stuart Whittingham struggled to make much of an impression - amassing just seven runs between them while Safyaan Sharif added 11.

In reply, PNG struggled to get near their target despite the efforts of Tony Ura (42), Mahuru Dai (25), Dogodo Bau (29) and Norman Vanua (24).