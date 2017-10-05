BBC Sport - Ashes 2017-18: Nothing bigger than trip to Australia - England's James Anderson
Nothing bigger than Ashes in Australia - Anderson
- From the section Cricket
England Test Player of the Year James Anderson says there is "nothing bigger" than an Ashes series in Australia and advises the younger players to "enjoy it" this winter.
