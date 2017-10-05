Glamorgan spinner Andrew Salter will spend winter in New Zealand

Andrew Salter
Andrew Salter claimed a wicket with his first ball in the County Championship in 2013

Glamorgan spinner Andrew Salter will spend the winter in New Zealand as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board overseas placement programme.

Salter will be placed in Wellington with coaching from Warwickshire and Northampton spinner Jeetan Patel.

The 24-year-old will train with the Wellington Firebirds who are one of six New Zealand first-class cricket teams.

Salter is one of eight players with placements in Australia and New Zealand on the ECB programme.

