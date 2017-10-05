Graham Clark & Michael Richardson extend Durham deals

Graham Clark and Michael Richardson were regulars for Jon Lewis' Durham during 2017

Batsman Graham Clark and wicketkeeper Michael Richardson have extended their contracts at Durham, which will now expire at the end of 2019.

Clark, 24, was the county's third-highest first-class run scorer in the 2017 season, making his first century and nine half-centuries in all formats.

Richardson, 31, has been with Durham for seven years and made nine half-centuries in the 2017 season.

"They will each have a big role to play," head coach Jon Lewis said.

"Both have a good range of skills that can be utilised in red-ball and white-ball cricket and in 2018 they have a chance to show what they can do as key members of the first team."