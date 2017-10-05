Ben Stokes and Alex Hales set for England central contracts

Ben Stokes has played 39 Tests for England

All-rounder Ben Stokes is set to be awarded an England central contract when the list is announced on Friday.

The announcement was due on Wednesday but has been delayed.

Test vice-captain Stokes, 26, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm in September after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

He and batsman Alex Hales, who is set for a renewed limited-overs contract, will not be considered for selection until further notice.

Stokes was arrested on a night out that followed England's victory over West Indies in the third one-day international.

In the aftermath, Stokes and Hales, who voluntarily helped police with their enquiries, were left out of the fourth ODI.

Stokes was still named in the squad that will tour Australia in defence of the Ashes.

After the touring party was named, the Sun newspaper published footage that allegedly showed Stokes involved in a violent brawl.

Subsequently, the England and Wales Cricket Board said that Stokes, who suffered a broken hand, and Hales would not be available to play for England until told otherwise.