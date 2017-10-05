Luis Reece: Derbyshire all-rounder signs new three-year contract
-
- From the section Cricket
Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece has signed a new three-year deal with the club until the end of the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old joined the county from Lancashire in October 2016 and scored 732 first-class runs, including two centuries, in 2017.
He also scored 433 runs in the T20 Blast at a strike-rate of 138.
"You work hard throughout the winter and into the summer, and then when you put in good performances it's always nice to be rewarded," Reece said.