Luis Reece: Derbyshire all-rounder signs new three-year contract

Luis Reece scored a century and three fifties in his final four County Championship games of 2017

Derbyshire all-rounder Luis Reece has signed a new three-year deal with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old joined the county from Lancashire in October 2016 and scored 732 first-class runs, including two centuries, in 2017.

He also scored 433 runs in the T20 Blast at a strike-rate of 138.

"You work hard throughout the winter and into the summer, and then when you put in good performances it's always nice to be rewarded," Reece said.