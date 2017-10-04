Samit Patel: Nottinghamshire all-rounder wins PCA players' player award

Samit Patel joins Richard Hadlee and Barry Stead as Notts players to win the award

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel has been voted the Professional Cricketers' Association Players' Player of the Year for 2017.

The 32-year-old pipped the retiring Surrey batsman Kumar Sangakkara, Glamorgan all-rounder Colin Ingram and Essex seamer Jamie Porter to the prize.

Patel, who was already the PCA's Most Valuable Player, helped Notts to T20 Blast and One-Day Cup success in 2017.

There was some consolation for Porter, who won the Young Player of the Year.

Also in contention were Sussex's Jofra Archer, Yorkshire's Ben Coad and Craig Overton of Somerset.

Porter, 24, also collected the County Championship Player of the Year, thanks to 75 wickets in Essex's first County Championship title win for 25 years.

England's Nat Sciver was named Women's Player of the Summer for her efforts in the ICC Women's World Cup win this year.

Patel's achievement ends a 30-year wait for a Nottinghamshire player to claim the honour, with Richard Hadlee the last to take the trophy, while he is only the third player from the county to win.

"It's a great honour to be voted by your peers," said Patel, who scored 1,820 runs and took 44 wickets across all three formats. "It's a great feeling and it demonstrates how well we have done as a team and individually this season.

"I'm a little bit surprised actually. To be up there with a world-class player like Sanga, with the amount of runs that he scored in a short amount of time, is a privilege in itself."

Full list of winners

Nat Sciver helped England to ICC Women's World Cup success and won Women's Player of the Summer

PCA Players' Player of the Year: Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire)

PCA Young Player of the Year: Jamie Porter (Essex)

NatWest Women's Player of the Summer: Natalie Sciver

Test Player of the Summer: James Anderson

One-Day International Player of the Summer: Joe Root

PCA Team of the Year: Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Colin Ingram (Glamorgan), Kumar Sangakkara (Surrey), Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), Darren Stevens (Kent), Ben Cox (Worcestershire), Kyle Abbott (Hampshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Simon Harmer (Essex), Jamie Porter (Essex)

County Championship Player of the Year: Jamie Porter (Essex)

T20 Blast Player of the Year: Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire)

One-Day Cup Player of the Year: Colin Ingram (Glamorgan)

PCA England Masters Player of the Year: Owais Shah

PCA Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Rumsey

ECB Special Award: Heather Knight and Mark Robinson

Harold Goldblatt Award for the PCA Umpire of the Year: Michael Gough