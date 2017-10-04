Sam Cook: Essex seam prospect signs pro contract with county champions

Sam Cook made his first-class debut for Loughborough MCCU against Surrey in 2016

Essex seam bowler Sam Cook has signed a two-year contract with the new county champions to run until 2019.

The 20-year-old took 18 wickets in four Championship appearances, claiming five in an innings on two occasions.

Cook will complete degree studies at Loughborough University before focusing on cricket full-time.

"The last few weeks or so have been a bit of a blur, but it has been absolutely incredible," he told the club website.

"Making my debut for Essex was something I always dreamed of and then to go on and be a part of winning the Division One title was something you can't really put into words.

"I worked hard to get in that position, but the hard work doesn't stop now and being rewarded with this contract has given me a hunger to make just as big an impact next season."