Jack Burnham: Durham batsman could face drugs ban after positive test

Jack Burnham
Jack Burnham became the third youngest Durham centurion with 135 against Surrey in May 2016

Durham batsman Jack Burnham could face a year-long ban after failing a drugs test during the 2017 season, BBC Newcastle reports

The England and Wales Cricket Board and the Professional Cricketers' Association are investigating.

Burnham is a local academy product from Esh Winning, who has scored more than 1,000 runs in 26 first-class matches, including one century and six fifties.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract with the county earlier this month.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired