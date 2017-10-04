James Pattinson: Australia fast bowler ruled out of Ashes with back injury

James Pattinson made his Test debut in December 2011 but has not played a Test since February 2016

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson will miss the Ashes series following a recurrence of a back injury.

Pattinson was left out of the tour to Bangladesh in September with a lower-back stress fracture, which he suffered as a teenager.

The 27-year-old, who has 70 wickets from 17 Tests, took 32 wickets in five Championship matches for Nottinghamshire last summer.

He will take an indefinite break from bowling.

"Obviously I am extremely disappointed with this setback after just getting back into a good run of playing cricket," Pattinson said.

"I'm especially disappointed to miss out on the possibility to play in a home Ashes series.

"Over the next few weeks I will discuss all available options available to me with medical staff, to work out the best plan to prevent this from happening again."

Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountouris said Pattinson's condition had been monitored and scans confirmed he had aggravated a previous injury.

"Whilst this is very disappointing, we are confident that he can recover from this and return to playing," added Kountouris.

The five-match Ashes series begins in Brisbane on 23 November, with the final match commencing on 4 January.