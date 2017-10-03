Cricket Champions: India's greatest

From Sachin Tendulkar to the IPL - cricket continues to dominate Indian culture and society.

In a series of five special videos, BBC Sport profiles India's greatest players, talks to legends of the game and goes to the grass roots of cricket around the world.

Singing with Kohli and bowling to Tendulkar

Houston, Texas is a hotbed of cricket in the United States, with thousands of people playing every weekend.

Houston Indian Cricket Club were formed in 1986 as Jolly Cricket Club, and seven of their players have represented the United States.

Players discuss bowling to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the nets and how India captain Virat Kohli uses singing to help him relax.

India's greatest - paying tribute to the Little Master

It's almost four years since their greatest batsman, Tendulkar, retired from the international scene, after playing in his 200th Test match.

Current international Cheteshwar Pujara, and former Test players Farokh Engineer and Wasim Jaffer pay tribute to the 'Little Master' who scored 100 international centuries for his nation.