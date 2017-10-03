Ashes 2017: Mitchell Starc wants Australia attack to emulate Johnson's 2013-14 heroics

Mitchell Johnson took 37 wickets against England in the 2013-14 series

The Ashes Venue: Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney Dates: 23 November - 7 January

Mitchell Starc says Australia's bowling attack can "terrorise" England in this winter's Ashes, emulating Mitchell Johnson's series-defining display in 2013-14.

Johnson, who is now retired, took 37 wickets in the 2013-14 series as England lost 5-0 in Australia.

"Everyone will like to bowl like Jono and terrorise the Poms like he did," said left-arm paceman Starc, 27.

"We've got a few guys who can bowl pretty quick and some good bouncers."

England will be attempting to retain the Ashes in Australia for the first time since 2010-11 when the series starts in Brisbane on 23 November.

They will be relying on experienced duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad to lead their bowling attack, but will not have the express pace of Australia's attack.

"If it's not me, you've got Pat Cummins bowling fast bouncers, you've got Josh Hazlewood bowling consistent line and length, so much like that attack did when Jono took all those wickets, I think we complement each other really well," said Starc.

"You throw in Jackson Bird, [Nathan] Coulter-Nile's bowling well as well, so five really good guys there, Patto [James Pattinson] if he's fit to go."

Pattinson is a doubt for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane as he continues to struggle with back problems but Starc will return from a foot injury on Friday as he turns out for New South Wales in a domestic limited-overs match.