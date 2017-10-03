Michael Carberry to replace Mark Cosgrove as Leicestershire captain

Michael Carberry has played six Tests for England with a highest score of 60

Former England opener Michael Carberry will replace Mark Cosgrove as Leicestershire captain next summer, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Last week, Foxes chief executive Wasim Khan promised "wholesale changes" after a winless season in Division Two of the County Championship.

Cosgrove joined the Foxes ahead of the 2015 season and has been Championship captain for the last three seasons.

Carberry arrived on loan in August and signed a two-year contract last month.

Leicestershire finished bottom of Division Two with nine defeats in 14 matches.

Australian pace bowler Clint McKay, who has now left the club, was limited-overs captain in 2017, but they failed to reach the knockout stages in the One-Day Cup.

However, they did qualify for the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast before losing to Glamorgan by nine wickets.

Mark Cosgrove scored 1,112 runs in the Championship last season at an average of 48.35

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester's cricket commentator Richard Rae

It is an interesting decision. Cosgrove has been superb as a player in his time with Leicestershire and one hopes - although he has a contract for the next two years - it won't affect his view of coming back next season.

I think he's committed, he's that sort of player. He had the support of the dressing room and many people will be slightly surprised at the decision.

I think he will be a little bit hurt because Cosgrove himself can't be blamed for what happened this season and the players both liked and respected him - and obviously wanted him to stay on as captain.

This is no reflection on Michael Carberry, who is a very impressive man, but Carberry hasn't had a great time since he came to Leicestershire.

He hasn't impressed with the bat, but he thinks about the game a lot and perhaps the club want a really fresh start across the board.