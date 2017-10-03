Daryn Smit: Derbyshire wicketkeeper signs one-year contract extension

Daryn Smit has a highest first-class score of 156 not out

Wicketkeeper Daryn Smit has signed a one-year contract extension with Derbyshire to keep him at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 33-year-old South African arrived on a two-year deal in March and scored 548 runs in all formats this summer, with 30 catches and three stumpings.

Smit said: "There are a lot of positives to take out from this season.

"We want to be challenging for silverware. We have all the qualities, it's about building on the positives."

Smit has made 133 career first-class appearances in total and appeared in over 200 limited-overs fixtures, scoring a combined total of 8,830 runs.

Derbyshire cricket advisor Kim Barnett said: "Daryn has been a fantastic addition to our squad this summer. He has made telling contributions both on the field and in the dressing room as one of our senior players.

"He is a versatile player, providing options with bat, ball and gloves when required, and he will continue to provide support and advice to our younger guys."