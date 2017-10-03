BBC Sport - Heather Knight: England captain looks forward to Ashes with England world number one
Knight ready for Ashes as world's top side
- From the section Women's Cricket
Captain Heather Knight says England's rise to the top of the world rankings shows how far the team have come.
England moved above Australia after winning the 2017 World Cup.
The two sides face one another for the Ashes later this year, with England hoping to avenge their defeat by Australia in 2015.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired