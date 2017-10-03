BBC Sport - Heather Knight: England captain looks forward to Ashes with England world number one

Knight ready for Ashes as world's top side

Captain Heather Knight says England's rise to the top of the world rankings shows how far the team have come.

England moved above Australia after winning the 2017 World Cup.

The two sides face one another for the Ashes later this year, with England hoping to avenge their defeat by Australia in 2015.

Top videos

Video

Knight ready for Ashes as world's top side

Video

Last-gasp Washington play goes horribly wrong

Video

Would Premier League welcome Barcelona?

Video

Whitlock impresses on pommel return

Video

England stars shine - best of WSL week two

Video

English cricket culture must change very quickly - Vaughan

Video

Monarch collapse crushes champion's hopes

  • From the section News
Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Which batting record eluded Tendulkar?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired