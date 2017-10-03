England top ICC Women's Team Rankings for first time

England women
England beat India to win the Women's World Cup final in July

England have become the number one ranked team in the world for the first time after knocking Australia off the top of the ICC women's rankings ahead of this winter's Ashes.

Heather Knight's side, who won the World Cup in July, have 128.47 points, with second-placed Australia on 128.43 points.

It is the first time Australia have slipped from first place since the rankings were introduced in 2015.

The Ashes series starts on 22 October.

"It's flattering to be named as the number one side in the world because it's a sign of how much progress we've made," said Knight.

ICC Women's Team Rankings
1. England
2. Australia
3. New Zealand
4. India
5. West Indies
6. South Africa
7. Pakistan
8. Sri Lanka
9. Bangladesh
10. Ireland

