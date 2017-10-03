Scotland and PNG heading for a draw after Richie Berrington century

Berrington in action for Scotland earlier this year

ICC Intercontinental Cup; Papua New Guinea v Scotland Papua New Guinea 404 (Vanua 64 Soper 60 Morea 53 Bau 51; Sharif 4-94) Scotland 482-9 (Berrington 129, Watt 61* Leask 58 Munsey 53) Scorecard

Richie Berrington hit a century as Scotland fought back on day three of their ICC Intercontinental Cup tie against Papua New Guinea at Amini Park.

The all-rounder made a career-best 129 as the Scots reached 482-9 for a 78-run lead going into the final day.

A fourth draw in six matches for Scotland is now the likeliest result.

However, a first-innings lead would help nudge the Scots above the hosts in the table, which is led by Ireland and Afghanistan.

Two late wickets on day two had put PNG in a position of strength, but Berrington received support from Michael Leask (58) in a 91-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Adding to day two scores of 53 and 49 for George Munsey and Calum MacLeod, Berrington held the innings together with a patient second first-class century before he was eventually stumped late in the day having steered his side past the hosts' total of 404.

Mark Watt stuck around to finish the day unbeaten on 61, with tailender Chris Sole 14 not out.

Safyaan Sharif, who contributed 25 runs, was the pick of the Scottish bowlers over the first two days, taking 4-94.