Sri Lanka v Pakistan: Rangana Herath claims 400th Test wicket

Rangana Herath
Rangana Herath claimed his 400th wicket in his 84th Test
First Test, Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka 419 (Chandimal 155*) & 138 (Yasir 5-51)
Pakistan 422 (Azhar 85, Herath 5-93) & 114 (Herath 6-43)
Sri Lanka won by 21 runs
Rangana Herath claimed his 400th wicket as Sri Lanka secured a thrilling 21-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi.

The left-arm spinner, 39, took 6-43 - for match figures of 11-136 - to help Sri Lanka dismiss Pakistan for only 114 in pursuit of 136 on the final day.

"All credit should go to the people behind me, from my parents to the team and the supporting staff," Herath said.

The final Test, a day-night match, in Dubai starts on Friday.

Meanwhile, South Africa wrapped up a 333-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh.

