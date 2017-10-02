Glamorgan pair named in Young Lions squad
Glamorgan duo Prem Sisodiya and Roman Walker have been named in the England Young Lions squad this winter.
Left-arm spinner Sisodiya, from Cardiff, and Wrexham fast bowler Walker are included in the 18-man party coached by Andy Hurry.
The first half of the winter programme includes a Tri-Series against South Africa and Namibia in Potchefstroom.
The ICC Under-19s World Cup in New Zealand is held between 15 January and 3 February, 2018.